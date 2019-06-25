Celebrate NAIDOC Week At The University Of Melbourne!

Next month, The University of Melbourne will be celebrating NAIDOC week with a mid day celebration on Tuesday, July 9th from 12PM till 2PM at the Department of Rural Health!

This year, NAIDOC's theme is Voice and Treaty and the University of Melbourne are commemorating the occasion the right way!

The FREE community event will feature special guest speaker, Kimberly Moulton, the Senior Curator at the Bunjilaka Melbourne Museum and will discuss 'Voice and Truth' and the importance of connection.

For anybody wanting to celebrate, there will be lunch provided and there are still plenty of tickets available, so jump online to register now!