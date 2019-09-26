Celebrate Seniors Month 2019

An exciting program filled with popular events and activities has again been planned for ‘Celebrate Seniors’ this October.

Recognised for having something for everyone, the program is co-ordinated by Wattle Range Council together with a working group of volunteers, and made possible by the generous help of several community groups and organisations.

Many activities featured in the program have returned by popular demand. This includes the movie day, walk and BBQ at Lake McIntyre, mystery bus trips, Zumba and mature movers’ classes, family research, Heritage Day, sing-along, radio station open day (which now includes morning and afternoon tours) and the annual fete at Boneham Aged Care.

There are also several options new to this year’s program. A trivia afternoon, tour of Holla-Fresh Tantanoola (with free transport), tour of the Millicent Cemetery accompanied by local historian Noel Boyle, cooking demonstrations by Melissa Armfield (Millicent) and new in 2019, Kirby Shearing (Penola) and various open days and information sessions on topics relevant to seniors.

A highlight, and something sure to be popular, is a treasure market to be held at the Millicent Civic & Arts Centre. Take the opportunity to sell your pre-loved and unwanted items by booking your free table with Council today.