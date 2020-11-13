Celebrate Split Enz Music With The Brand New Tribute Album

Celebrate the songs of Split Enz with the new Split Enz tribute album, featuring reimagined versions of their timeless tracks.

The new album, 'True Colours, New Colours The Songs of Split Enz' is out Friday 12th February 2021 with the first taste, Shihad's take on I Got You out now.

The compilation features Bernard Fanning, Bubsy Marou, Shihad and heaps more and is available for pre-order in the fancy coloured vinyl now.



This release comes the same year the band have celebrated the 40th anniversary of their massive hit album, True Colours.

We had the one and only Tim Finn talk about this huge release on Triple M.

