Celebrate The Beatles Abbey Road With 50th Anniversary Release

This year marks 50 years since the release of one of the best albums ever recorded, Abbey Road, The Beatles and what a reason to celebrate.

Today, The Beatles have announced a special edition release, while hundreds of fans have gathered at Abbey Road to remake that iconic album cover, exactly 50 years it was snapped.



Abbey Road’s Super Deluxe box set presents 40 tracks – including “The Long One” Trial Edit & Mix for the album’s epic Side 2medley– on three CDs (stereo) and one Blu-ray disc (Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1). The four discs are housed in a slip-sleeved12” by 12” 100-page hardbound book with McCartney’s foreword; Martin’s introduction; insightful, in-depth chapters written by Beatles historian, author, and radio producer Kevin Howlett covering the months preceding The Beatles’ Abbey Road sessions, track-by-track details and session notes, the cover art and photo shoot, and the album’s reception upon its release; plus an essay by music journalist and author David Hepworth looking at the album’s influence through 50 years.

The 50th anniversary release of Abbey Road includes new mixes, previously unreleased demos and recordings all available in CD, blu-ray and vinyl.

Since Abbey Road’s release, the street’s zebra crossing has been one of the most celebrated and photographed sites in the world, protected as an historic landmark and visited by thousands of Beatles fans each year, with hundreds gathering at the crossing to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the photoshoot this week.





“The Beatles recording journey had gone through many twists and turns, learning curves and thrilling rides. Here we were – still wondering at the magic of it all,” McCartney recalls in his written foreword for Abbey Road’s anniversary edition packages.



