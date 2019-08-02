Celebrating The Perfect Winter's Day At Rotto

To celebrate Pete Curulli's last day at mix94.5, we spent the perfect winter's day at Rotto, thanks to our friends at Rottnest Express and Discovery Rottnest Island.

As you'll see from the vid, it was a pretty sweet day. PLUS, we got to meet the new host of The Rush Hour on mix94.5, Dave Ferrier.

WATCH:

Pete's last radio break with us was pretty sweet too, in the other context of the word 😘😘😘



Dave Ferrier starts with the brand new Rush Hour on Monday. Can't wait and thanks again to Rottnest Express for the great day at our Island getaway.

For more details on how you can get in on some of this sweet Rotto action, visit the Rottnest Express website.

Written by: @dantheinternut