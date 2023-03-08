Celebration Of Giving: Donating Blood In A Fashionable Way

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has collaborated with pioneering designer Jenny Kee to celebrate people who donate blood on the upcoming International Women’s Day.

Ms Kee, one of Australia’s most inspiring female artists, has created a limited-edition bandage, which will be applied to donors’ arms after a blood donation throughout March this year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The bright-colour bandage showcases Ms Kee’s iconic design patterns with hearts and waratahs. It also pays tribute to the generous and giving women of Australia who change lives.

Mr Kee witnessed the power of blood donation after the 1977 Granville train disaster.

She said she would never forget the moment when thousands of Australians came together to donate blood and saved the lives of injured passengers during the accident.

“It was a truly horrible event, but I later found out over 2,000 people donated blood for those injured passengers. I just think there’s something inspiring about that,” Ms Kee said.

“Complete strangers coming together to give a part of themselves to try and save the lives of someone they’ve never even met. It was a glimmer of hope in what was a very dark day,” she said.

According to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, there are 33,000 Australians who donate blood to people they have never met every week. Currently, 55 per cent of new donors in Australia are women.

Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services, Cath Stone, said this project aimed to celebrate the generosity of Australia’s blood donors.

“This stunning bandage is a reminder that by giving up your time to donate blood, you can save up to three lives,” she said.

These special bandages will be available at Lifeblood donor centres nationwide from March 6, 2023.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.