Celebrations Begin As Sydney Kings Win Their Fourth NBL Trophy

Sydney have been crowned kings of the NBL after defeating the Tasmania Jack Jumpers in the Grand Final series.

Achieving the feat with a clean sweep, the Kings won all three games to end a 17-year Championship drought.

Game 3 pulled in the biggest crowd ever for an NBL Grand Final fixture, as 16,149 packed out Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

After securing a 9-point win, star forward and captain Xavier Coates was awarded player of the series honours. The 26-year-old poured in 23 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in a dominant display.

"Man it feels really really good. It took a long time coming but we finally got here," Cooks said.

"We've got so much depth and so much character on this team."

On route to their fourth franchise title, the Kings went undefeated through the post-season.

Overpowering cross-town rivals Illawarra Hawks, the Kings made their mark as the team to beat - boasting league MVP Jaylen Adams alongside multiple star players.

Former Golden State Warriors champion Ian Clark arrived to the Harbour City as an injury replacement months ago, stepping up in the Grand Final series after Adams sustained a hamstring injury.

The JackJumpers fairytale didn't eventuate, but were given high praise for coming runners-up in their inaugural season as a franchise.

Thanking all those involved, League CEO Larry Kestelman confirmed post-game "we'll be back in October" for the next NBL season.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.