Celebrity Charity Luncheon At The Bayview Hotel

Enjoy a great day of entertainers, musicians and actors at The Bayview Hotel with their Celebrity Charity Luncheon! Featuring one of Australia's most prolific actors, scriptwriters and novelists Ms. Judy Nunn. After combining her internationally successful acting career with script writing television and radio, Judy decided to try her hand at writing novels, with her first three novels becoming instant bestsellers. She is currently one of Australia's leading fiction writers, her most recent novel Khaki Town, placing her well and truly at the top of the list.

Only $27.50 for a two course lunch at the beautiful Bayview Hotel Woy Woy, with all proceeds donated to the Humour Foundation providing Clown Doctors into our Children's Hospitals.

Bookings are essential - call Toni on 4970 5105 or email inf[email protected]

What: Celebrity Charity Luncheon

When: Monday 10th February 11:30am

Where: The Bayview Hotel, 2-16 The Boulevarde Woy Woy.

