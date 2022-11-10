Census On A “Journey” To Add Gender And Sexuality Questions

Australia's national statistical agency is on a “journey” to adapt to societal changes.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has put to the Senate economics committee that it wants to include gender and sexuality questions in the next census.

It follows revelations ahead of the 2021 census, that the then-assistant treasurer, Michael Sukkar, had intimated “a preference” for the questions to not be included.

ABS boss David Gruen, said the advice at the time to the Morrison government included both “pros and cons” for asking questions about gender and sexual orientation, with the Coalition making the final decision.

Dr Guren said inclusion of the “sensitive” questions on sexuality and gender, were “complicated” the census is directed to a household, rather than an individual.

“The aspect of it that makes this more complicated than many things is that you send the census to a household and you ask someone to fill the census in, and these are highly sensitive personal pieces of information that perhaps some members of the household have not shared with other members of the household. - ABS Agency Head, Dr David Gruen

General manager of the census for the ABS, Duncan Young, said testing ahead of the 2021 census found there had been “some confusion” with people not understanding the difference between questions about sex and gender.

“They thought they were being asked the same question twice; there is not a universal understanding across the community.

“However, we are on a bit of journey here, and these things do change from census to census, and the censuses continue to adapt to the society that it is run in and we will start our public consultation process early in 2023...and we expect this will be an area of interest in that process,” he said.

Advised census changes would be put forward to the government “well in advance,” following consultation with the community.

