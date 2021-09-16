Central Coast Clocks 23 New COVID Cases As Urgent Meeting Called With State’s CHO

The Central Coast recorded 23 new COVID cases on Thursday, notching the number of infections in the region to 312.

With more than 200 cases recorded over the last 10 days, Central Coast Parliamentary Secretary Adam Crouch said, "it’s a grim milestone".

“It’s a reminder that we need everyone to follow the rules, get tested and most importantly get vaccinated,” he said.

“There are approximately 62,000 people on the Central Coast who have not received a single dose of the vaccine. Please don’t wait. We are in a race against time to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Of the new cases eight are linked to known cases, with the source of infection for 15 cases under investigation.

The Central Coast Briefing

Meanwhile, Mr Crouch has requested a crisis briefing with NSW Health chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant along with Central Coast Health CEO Brad Astill and local Labor MPs for Friday.

“The briefing with Dr Chant will discuss this growth in case numbers, the increase in vaccination rates, and what more can be done to control the Delta strain,” he said.

In addition, Central Coast Local Health District (CCLHD) has announced 10 new exposure sites, including the 7-Eleven in Erina, First Choice Liquor in San Remo and Lollies ‘n’ Sweets at The Entrance.

For a full list of exposure sites click here.

NSW recorded 1,351 new COVID cases and sadly 12 deaths on Thursday.

