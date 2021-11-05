Central Coast Council Partners With Tennis NSW To Boost Program

Central Coast Council has partnered with Tennis NSW, developing a plan to increase participation in tennis and improve the region's facilities and courts.

The action plan was addressed at a recent council meeting, who were tasked with highlighting the inadequate sites at many of the Coast's tennis hotspots.

A report handed to the council found that many courts have both insufficient lighting areas for commercial or competition use and poor court conditions due to inadequate investment.

Central Coast Council owns 30 of the 32 tennis sites across the local government area, with 14 affiliated to Tennis NSW dealing with more than 3,000 members.

Of those council-owned courts and venues, 22 have active coaches operating on a weekly program.

The aim for the group is to help areas meet safe, playable standards while maintaining the overall investment expenditure.

Council will seek funding from Tennis Australia with state program grants for upgrades and developments at new tennis sites.

The proposed five-year action plan include redevelopment of Wyong and Gosford sites to host major events which generate tourism to the region, and a new state-of-the-art tennis centre in the Warnervale area for aspiring athletes.

Central Coast Council Administrator Rik Hart said any plan towards envisioning more participation will benefit the community.

“The draft action plan sets the vision for the region which is to have a network of high-quality, inclusive tennis facilities that contribute to the active and social lifestyles of our community," Hart said.

“People might not know that many tennis courts managed by Council remain open, unlocked and free for public use and this is one of the many services that we deliver year-on-year for our ratepayers."

