Central Coast Council’s ‘Battle of the Bands’ GRAND FINAL

Central Coast Council’s ‘Battle of the Bands’ (BOB) competition for young people aged 12 to 25 returns to the stage in June.



Fledgling bands are encouraged to register, with minimum band requirements being two members and two songs.



Council Director Connected Communities, Julie Vaughan said since starting in 2004, BOB has helped launch a number of bands, and this year resets to ground zero.



All entrants will be able to access music industry workshops and interact with professional musicians, producers and music engineers.



All of the grand finalists will get feedback from industry professionals, while the winners can record a song with studio time provided by Grove Studios. There is also $3000 up for grabs in ‘music money’, provided by both Council and Macron Music.



After BOB finishes, young musicians will be able to bring along their instruments to jam as part of Council’s monthly ‘Plug and Play’ program at the Hub Erina Youth Entertainment Venue.

To find out more visit thehuberina.com

Heat one: Thursday 13 June, The Hive Erina Fair, 6pm

Heat two: Saturday 22 June, Memorial Park, The Entrance, 12pm

Final: Friday 28 June, The Hub Erina Youth Entertainment Venue, 7pm

