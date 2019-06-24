Central Coast Country Music Festival​ 2019

The Central Coast Country Music Festival is back for its 19th year! Celebrating great country entertainment on a magnificent backdrop of The Entrance waterways. The event will include an array of tasty food stalls, a busking competition, free entertainment, activities and a beautiful spot to relax and enjoy the music. With FREE ENTRY of course!

Main Stage Line-Up

Chelsea Berman | Lizzie Steadman | Christie Lamb | The Viper Creek Band

Sunny Cowgirls | Amber Lawrence



Local venues are also involved and will have free country entertainment over the weekend kicking off on Friday 9 August.

What: The Central Coast When: Sunday, 11th August

Where: Memorial Park, The Entrance

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play