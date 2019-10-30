Legacy will be making up to 100 Christmas hampers which will be distributed to those of it's 1,600 widows on the Central Coast who are in need. Legacy was founded by returning veterans immediately after World War I. Based on the promise of a lone digger to his dying mate. "Your wife and family will never be alone".

Join the ride to raise funds for those in need!

Ride Donation Cost: $20

Registration kicks off from 8am, hitting the road at 10am!

After the ride, join some of the Legacy families and other veterans at the Doylo! You can purchase lunch and check your raffle tickets! With stacks of great prizes available. It's going to be an amazing day helping Brisbane Water Legacy (NSW)!

What: Central Coast Hamper Ride

When: Sunday, November 3rd - 8am.

Where: Starting at CC Leather Rider - Finishing at The Doylo RSL

