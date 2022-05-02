Triple M Supports Central Coast Harvest Festival

Join the Central Coast Council for a celebration of the Central Coast’s spectacular hinterland over 11 and 12 June 2022!

With a range of unique events and experiences offered across thirty event hubs, you can truly choose your own adventure this Harvest Festival!

This is a rare chance to take a glimpse behind the farm gate as you explore rural farming communities and their picturesque heritage villages right here on the Central Coast.

From paddock to plate dining experiences, to produce picking and hands-on workshops, there is something to delight every taste and interest.

For more information click here