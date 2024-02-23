Central Coast Italian Weekend

The Central Coast Italian Festival RETURNS for the 14th year!

The Galleria, home to Ettalong Beach Tourist Resort, is bringing the magic of Italy's culture and diversity to the Central Coast, where you can immerse yourself in all things Italian.

Join in on the fun all weekend, this year from March 9th, and be sure to add the "Pasta Eating" & "Gelato Licking" competitions to your agenda, followed by some live music and dancing.

You don't want to miss this!