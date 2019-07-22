Whats Happening This Month At Central Coast Leagues?

Superhero Week

Staff will be donning masks and capes on Friday 2nd of August to fundraise Bear Cottage‘s Superhero Week! There will also be a bake sale with delicious sweet treats for sale raising funds for this wonderful cause!

Bear Cottage is the only children’s hospice in NSW, providing respite and end-of-life care for children with terminal illnesses and their families in a medically supported ‘home away from home’. For children in their care there is no happy ending or miracle cure. Bear Cottage gives them as much love, care, laughter, fun, and support, as they need.

Get Involved! Don your superhero attire on Friday 2nd August to help fundraise for Bear Cottage!

Original urban cowboy, and one of Australia’s finest singer/songwriters James Blundell will be live at the Club for a great ‘close up’ show playing all the songs you love.

There are many terms people use when describing James Blundell. Icon. Legend. Controversial. Rebel. The truth is – James Blundell is all of these things. He radiates enthusiasm for everything that life has to offer and it’s this authenticity that makes him one of the most instantly likeable and recognisable artists in Australian music.

Saturday 3rd August and revel in the talent that is James Blundell. Doors open at 7.30pm with the show kicking off at 8pm.

This event is free for all to attend.

Friday Night Footy With Bryan Fletcher & Anthony Maroon

Footy fans, have we got a treat for you!

Triple-M's Anthony Maroon brings NRL great Bryan Fletcher to the Club for Friday Night Footy on Friday 23rd August.

Kicking off at 7pm, you’ll be in for a night of laughs, autographs and of course, plenty of time for Q&A.

There will a pre-game, half time and full-time rave as the mighty Rabbitohs take on the Broncos.

The event is free to attend, so rally your mates, grab a schooner and enjoy the game!



Fathers Day Raffle

Not sure how to spoil Dad this Father’s Day?

Get amongst our Father’s Day Raffle on Friday 30th August for your chance to win 1 of 20 hamper prizes that every Dad will love.

Tickets will be on sale a Kelly’s Bar from 6pm with the draws from 7:30pm.

Swinging Sixties Show

The Swinging Sixties Show is a superb example of the perfect nostalgia trip. The past becomes the present, your feet tap to the rhythm of your youth and young love lives all night long. It’s a two-hour spectacular filled with non-stop entertainment and fun capturing the sounds and mood of music’s most exciting era.

Join us on Saturday 31st August at the Club for a night of brilliance.

Doors open at 8pm with fun starting at 8:30pm.

Tickets are $25 each and available online here



