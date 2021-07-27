Central Coast Lockdown To Be Extended

The State Government's confirmed that Central Coast will not be coming out of lockdown as planned.

The news follows massive protests throughout NSW and VIC over the current lockdown restrictions, putting thousands of others at risk.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam Crouch says the extended lockdown is as a result of the 150 selfish people who protested in Sydney last weekend, along with five new cases.

The Blue Mountains, Wollongong, Shellharbour and the Central Coast have been locked down since June 26 following a Delta outbreak.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

The lockdown was scheduled to end as of 11:59PM on Friday, July 30th but with an increase of over 100 covid cases on Saturday, an extension is very likely to be enforced.

MP Crouch has also said the impact of the anti-lockdown protests are yet to be determined and could take over 14 days to reflect in covid case number reports.

The Premier has assured MP Crouch that lockdown restrictions will ease "...as soon as it's safe to do so."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.