Central Coast Man Charged With Multiple Child Abuse Charges

Police have charged a Central Coast man with multiple child abuse offences following an AFP raid on his North Gosford property.

The Australian Federal Police actioned a raid on a 55-year-old Central Coast man’s property following reports from the ‘Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation’ of an illegal download through a file sharing network.

Detectives managed to trace the file back to an IP address located at the man’s North Gosford home.

Upon raiding the 55-year-old’s home, police found a number of electronic devices believed to contain a substantial amount of child abuse material.

“The devices seized by AFP officers are suspected to contain about 10 terabytes worth of child abuse content,” police said in a statement.

“This amount of data is equivalent to about 520 million WhatsApp messages or 65 million documents.”

The 55-year-old was arrested and charged with four counts of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service, one count of using a carriage service to access material, that material being child abuse material.

The Gosford man could be facing up to 15 years in prison.

AFP Detective Sergeant Jarryd Dunbar said that downloading or possessing child abuse materials is not a childless crime.

“The re-victimisation of child sexual abuse victims occurs every single time these images and videos are accessed and shared,” he said.

“The perpetual abuse of these victims will not be left uncovered or unchallenged and the AFP will utilise every tool at our disposal to shine a light on this offending and end the cycle of abuse.”

