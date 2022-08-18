It's Time To Celebrate All Things Music

At The Central Coast Music Festival!

The Central Coast Music Festival is coming to the Gosford CBD from September 10 to 18, bringing it to life with live music, music related content and workshops, and unexpected musical experiences!

Check out the amazing things on offer:

Interactive Workshops:

From learning to dance through to industry focused educations workshops, there is a diverse array of engaging workshops and events across the CBD. You'll be sure to learn a new skill or pick up some invaluable insights from industry professionals that will assist on you on your musical journey moving forward! Sessions will be fun and accessible for all!

Live Music & Pop Up Performances:

Some of your favourite venues in Gosford will feature local musicians across the weekend from AM to PM to ensure that Gosford is rocking all day! There will also be pop up public performances for the community to enjoy.

Central Coast Music Festival:

To cap off an amazing week of music on the Central Coast, the main event day will be held on Saturday September 17 at Central Coast Stadium from 10am - 4pm. With a stellar line-up of acts, you will be able to kick back and enjoy the music! There will also be a range of delicious food and beverage options and many more musical surprises throughout the day!

PLUS, we're giving one lucky band or solo performer the chance to win the opening performance slot on stage at The Central Coast Music Festival - click here to enter.

To find out more about The Central Coast Music Festival and its itinerary, click here.







