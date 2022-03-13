Central Coast Music Festival will have every corner of Gosford bursting to life with live music from September 12 – 18 in Gosford!

Do you have a desire to inspire and educate your community in your particular area of music?! Do you have a great idea for Gosford?

Central Coast Council is calling for Expressions of Interest (EOI’s) for events, workshops, master classes, and live performances. This could be running a masterclass on songwriting workshop, running a networking event or just any event that has a key focus on music – they want to hear from you! This is YOUR opportunity to unleash your inner creativity!

Successful ideas will form part of the festival’s 7-day workshop program from Monday to Sunday.

There is also funding opportunities available to assist with events that meet the appropriate criteria. Maximum funding per application: $1,000

EOI's open March 14 and close April 14 @ 2pm

EOI applications and funding opportunities can be applied for through the Council Expression of Interest Page, just head to centralcoast.nsw.gov.au and search 'Expression of Interest'.

Good luck Coasties!

