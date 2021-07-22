Central Coast Overlooked And Under-Supported

As New South Wales recorded its biggest spike in cases since the delta outbreak began with 124 new local Covid-19 cases on Thursday, Central Coast Health and Business communities are calling on the state government for greater support.

The Peninsula Business Chamber have asking for the Central Coast to be taken out of the Greater Sydney COVID-19 lockdown, concerned over the impacts to local businesses, trade and industries.

REPORT: Premier considering lifting Central Coast lockdown early

Meanwhile, local GP's and MPs are calling for a mass vaccination hub to be established on the Central Coast with doctors and GP clinics currently overwhelmed with demands for the jab.

Under the pump, vaccination appointments at Gosford and Wyong Hospitals are scheduled 60 days in advance.

Central Coast Shadow Minister David Harris has said he’s written to state and federal health ministers asking them to "get their act together" and deliver a mass vaccination centre to the region.

In the meantime, Robertson MP Lucy Wicks says 10 more local GP's have just joined the rollout, and will begin administering Pfizer to their current eligible patients right away

"There's already around 75 GP clinics on the Central Coast out of 99 that can administer the AstraZeneca and now there's 12 GP clinics that can also administer Pfizer as supplies ramp up" - MP Lucy Wicks

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she will consider releasing the region early from restrictions, on the provision no new local cases are recorded over the coming days.

