Central Coast Parents That Keep Children Home From Daycare Will NOT Be Charged

All parents and legal guardians that choose to keep their kids home from day care during the lockdown will not be burdened with the costs from Monday July 19.

While childcare services are currently remaining open to provide essential care for those who need it, many parents will be choosing to keep their children home under the current covid-19 restrictions.

That is why the Federal Government is now allowing daycare centres to collect subsidies while kids are absent, without charging parents gap fees.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said,

“When gap-fees are waived families will not have to pay any out-of-pocket costs for those days that their children are at home during the current stay at home period”.

The Childcare Gap-Free Waiver will most likely benefit around 216, 000 families across New South Wales.

The Morrison Government has committed around $3 billion to support early childhood education during the pandemic.

Families who are experiencing a loss of income may also be eligible for support through the Additional Child Care Subsidy, which can be read about more here.

