Central Coast Ready To Celebrate The Fallen On Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day celebrations honouring the lives of service men and women along the Central Coast region are all set for commemorations this Thursday.

On the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, we will remember those soldiers who died fighting or suffered protecting the nation by observing a minutes’ silence.

Gosford RSL will hold a service at the Gosford Cenotaph, with Sub-Branch President, Greg Mawson, anticipating a strong turn-out.

“We’re expecting an attendance of over 2,000 people," he told CCN.

“It’s a good day to remember not only those who fell in World War I; it’s also to remember all of our soldiers who fell in conflicts.” - Greg Mawson

Services held across the Central Coast in honour of our fallen soldiers include:

Davistown RSL at 10:30am which will include the Ode, a wreath laying and the last post.

Ourimbah Lisarow RSL will be holding a service in the club grounds at 10:50am.

Brooklyn RSL will conduct a service at the Brooklyn Park Cenotaph

Navy Veterans' Welfare Association of NSW will conduct a service on the lawn adjacent to the Copacabana Surf Life Saving Club on Del Monte Place at 10.30am.

Despite Covid restrictions and capacity limits, celebrating Australia's heroes can be done in a myriad of ways, whether we are at home, school or work.

Observe a minute's silence at 11 am on the 11th November 2021

Explore the origins of Remembrance Day

Wear a poppy to pay tribute to the fallen

Make your own Remembrance wreath

Take a virtual tour inside the Hall of Memory

Share on social media who you are remembering using the hashtag #WeRememberThem

