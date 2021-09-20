Central Coast Records 19 New COVID Cases As Pfizer And Moderna On Their Way

The Central Coast recorded 19 new COVID cases on Monday after notching close to 50 over the weekend and the regions total to 407 infections.

Statewide, however there has been a dip with cases falling to 935 infections with four COVID-related deaths.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian warns despite overall numbers dropping, the death rate is still likely to increase in the coming month.

"Because we've had a number of cases in the last few weeks, people ordinarily get very sick in the second week of the illness and sometimes stay very sick for a long time," she said.

"That's why we need to continue to brace ourselves for October being the worst month for the number of people who pass away and the number of people who need intensive care" - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

With the emphasis on COVID vaccines to steer the region out of Delta's way, Coast residents on jab waiting lists have been reassured change is coming.

Robertson MP Lucy Wicks revealed as of Monday 31 more local GP clinics will be administering Pfizer, while pharmacists with Moderna allocated to pharmacies.

“I have been advised by the Central Coast Primary Health Network that an additional 31 GP clinics will be online today,” Ms Wicks said.

“The 31 GP practices coming online today is in addition to the 15 GPs, the Commonwealth Vaccination Clinic and the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation that have been administering Pfizer in our community for months"

“The Moderna Vaccine has also hit Australian shores and is undergoing batch testing," she said, with local pharmacies expecting to receive their first allocations by the end of the week.

Meantime, exposure sites have been added by Central Coast Local Health District [CCLHD] including the Bateau Bay Hotel and Kmart in Erina. For the full list click here.

