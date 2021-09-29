Central Coast Records 23 Cases Amid Push For Reclassification

The Central Coast recorded another day of high Covid cases with 23 infections reported on Wednesday and one death.

A Central Coast Local Health District spokesman reported 15 cases are linked to known outbreaks in the community, while "the source of infection for eight cases is under investigation”.

Despite no mew exposure sites added overnight, residents continue to be urged to come forward for testing if they have any flu-like symptoms.

“High rates of testing are critical to detecting transmission and preventing further spread of Covid-19 in the community,” the spokesperson said

Meanwhile, local Labor MPs are pushing for a review of the Coast's second re-classification to align with Sydney as the state reopens.

Gosford MP Liesl Tesch said it's "a real smack in the face" that Coast residents will miss out on regional travel due to the reclassification.

"I really don't think they've considered the size of our LGA," she said, "the Coast is huge and really is as big as the whole Newcastle region".

"The Newcastle region is getting up above 40 cases, we're down below 30 cases and they're allowed to travel wherever they want" - MP Liesl Tesch

Earlier in the week, Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced that regional travel for the double dosed has been delayed until the 80 per cent target is met.

Furthermore, Parliamentary Secretary for Central Coast, Adam Crouch confirmed Central Coast residents will not be included in the new freedoms.

“This is because the Coast’s daily COVID case numbers are consistently too high,” he said.

“NSW Health has identified the growing COVID case numbers on the Central Coast and in the Illawarra as two of the most concerning areas in the state

“If our case numbers decline and if vaccination rates continue to rise between now and October 11, I will absolutely advocate for this Health decision to be reconsidered," he said.

For now, however, the Central Coast remains gridlocked in with Greater Sydney's restrictions.

