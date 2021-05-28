Central Coast Residents Advised To Prepare Homes Due To Imminent Erosion Threat

Central Coast residents who live beachside are being advised to prepare their homes, with the imminent threat of erosion damage looming large.

Our coast is set to see gale force winds stirring up monster swells of up to seven metres.

Alison Osbourne from SKY Weather says south-facing beaches like Wamberal are in the danger zone.

"When we look at wave heights that large and that powerful, they actually do have the risk of threatening property. They can erode away beaches right up to the tree line and they can cause property near the water to be damaged as well"

Alison also commented on the risk to homes in our town.

"We've seen houses over the last year - particularly across the Central Coast - almost being washed out to sea from these sorts of conditions, and that's what we're expecting today," she said.

We can expect to see erosion damage ravage our coastline for the next 48 hours.

Catch up on the latest headlines on The National Briefing. Available on Listnr.