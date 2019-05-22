The Central Coast Volunteering Expo!

Erina & Wyong

22 May 2019

Whatever your passion, there’s a volunteer role for you – discover the possibilities at the Central Coast Volunteering Expo!
Featuring over 50 community organisations, like Coastability, Camp Breakaway, and Mount Penang Parklands.

Get on-the-job experience, learn new skills and find your purpose!
No matter your age or ability, YOU can give back to your local community! The Central Coast Volunteering Expo -

What:
Central Coast Volunteering Expo
When & Where:
Wednesday, May 15 | 10am-1pm - Erina Fair, Erina.

 

Friday, May 31st | 10am-2pm - The Art House, Wyong.

