The Central Coast has been warned of the strong weather conditions expected for this weekend.

According to The Australian Government of Bureau Meteorology, a front associated with a low pressure system near New Zealand will generate a strong wind along the New South Wales Coastline from Friday to Sunday.

Weather bureau Helen Ried said a “swell coming from a system further south will move along the coastline during the course of Friday and northern coast into Saturday” could be damaging.

Coastal weather warning:

The powerful swell is expected to create hazardous and damaging surf conditions across all waters.

