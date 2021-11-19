Central Queensland Business Owners Confused Over New Restrictions

Confusion has set in for the Central Queensland business community over incoming COVID restrictions at venues.

As the sunshine state approaches the 80% double dose mark, unvaccinated people will be locked out of hotels, cafes and bars.

Local council representatives say Premier Palaszczuk needs to reconsider plans and limits.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll says many believe the Government's new restrictions are somewhat blurred.

"Questions are being raised like for example; an accommodation facility might have a restaurant on-site. Yet the accommodation portion of that building as we know is exempt from mandatory vaccinations, yet the restaurant is not, all of those people are coming to the same reception." Ms Carroll said.

A local council is pleading with the state Government to reconsider planned Covid restrictions, with fears local businesses will be forced to close and hinder the overall economic recovery.

Livingstone Council's Mayor Andy Ireland said messaging was coming from the community for new restrictions to be addressed.

“Our local businesses fear that these restrictions will hinder Queensland’s economic recovery by not allowing full participation following the reopening of borders,” Ireland said.

“It will also hinder business, to the point of closure in some instances, operating at full potential, as regional Queensland’s pool of employee candidates will be reduced by the new restrictions."

Members of the Livingstone Shire Council will pen a letter to the premier on Friday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.