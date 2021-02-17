Central Queensland Capras To Headline Footy Festival In Gladstone This Month

Get ready for a festival of footy this month when the Central Queensland Capras host the star-studded Sunshine Coast Falcons in Gladstone.

Marley Brown Oval will host the event on February 27, which will also include action in the U/21's & 18's, all leading up to the first grade match at 6:45pm.

The day also includes a sports luncheon with NRL and Queensland legend Gorden 'The Raging Bull' Tallis and a junior coaching clinic.

Be there for all the action, kicking off at 1:30pm, tickets available at the gate on the day.

Triple M's own Banksy & Pinky chatted with Capras coach Guy Williams to see how the team were travelling in pre-season ahead of the big day!

LISTEN HERE: