Central Queensland Capras To Headline Footy Festival In Gladstone This Month

February 27!

Article heading image for Central Queensland Capras To Headline Footy Festival In Gladstone This Month

Get ready for a festival of footy this month when the Central Queensland Capras host the star-studded Sunshine Coast Falcons in Gladstone. 

Marley Brown Oval will host the event on February 27, which will also include action in the U/21's & 18's, all leading up to the first grade match at 6:45pm. 

The day also includes a sports luncheon with NRL and Queensland legend Gorden 'The Raging Bull' Tallis and a junior coaching clinic. 

Be there for all the action, kicking off at 1:30pm, tickets available at the gate on the day. 

Triple M's own Banksy & Pinky chatted with Capras coach Guy Williams to see how the team were travelling in pre-season ahead of the big day! 

LISTEN HERE:

17 February 2021

