Central Queensland Expected To Be Lashed By More Wild Weather

Central Queensland experienced intense thunderstorm activity and rainfall on Monday night, with no signs of it slowing down.

Since 9 pm yesterday, 43.6 millimetres of rain felling Gladstone and 38 millimetres in Rockhampton.

The latest Central Queensland news

James Taylor from the Weather Bureau has warned that the rainfall and thunderstorms will continue for the next few days.

“It’s all moving eastwards, it’s going to take some days to clear. Rockhampton is going to be pretty sticky for the next few days with temperatures in the low 30’s and forecasting showers and potential thunderstorms over the next few days with reasonable rainfall totals is likely.”

Residents are reminded to strap down or bring inside anything that might blow away and cause damage with large winds.

If you need assistance due to the weather conditions, contact Queensland SES on 132 500.

