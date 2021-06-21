Central Queensland Farmers Set To Score Big From Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement

The Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, said Central Queensland farmers were the big winners from the Australia-UK free-trade agreement.

The two nations secured an in-principle agreement for tariff-free exports to Britain for Australian meat, dairy, rice, wine and sugar.

Landry said the deal would secure jobs and businesses in the region.

"A new agriculture and agribusiness announced as part of the deal will allow local agriculture workers to experience life and work visas in the UK and vice versa, helping our workers gain valuable experience while helping employers fill skilled positions." - Michelle Landry

The agreement would see that the tariffs were completely eliminated by the end of 2031.

