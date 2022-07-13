Central Queensland Father Found Not Guilty Of Tasering Teenage Daughter

A Central Queensland father has faced court after allegedly assaulting his daughter with a taser.

Boyne Island father Shannon Hinchey plead not guilty to one count of bodily harm in Gladstone Magistrates Court today after being accused of tasering his daughter.

Police prosecutor Merrylin Hoskins told the court that the 34-year-old’s daughter was taken into a police station by a worried neighbour.

Paramedics then attended to wounds on the teenager that were consistent with a taser.

Ms Hoskins said Mr Hinchey and his daughter entered into an argument before the 34-year-old pulled out a taser.

“It was turned on and you held it to her leg for five-seven seconds causing her pain,” she said.

Mr Hinchey denied these claims saying, “I would never be violent towards my daughter”.

Mr Hinchey’s defence lawyer Brian McGowran told the court a medical expert could not confirm whether the marks were caused by a taser.

“Without a medical professional’s opinion how can it be determined beyond reasonable doubt that the mark officers and paramedics viewed on her leg wasn’t consistent with an allergic reaction,” he said.

Magistrate Edwina Rowan ultimately agreed with this statement saying thew abuse could not be proven without a reasonable doubt.

“The charge will be dismissed and the defendant discharged,” she said.

Mr Hinchey was then released from police custody.

