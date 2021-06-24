Central Queensland's STI Epidemic

Doctors were urging Central Queenslanders to come forward and get tested for STIs following a surge in local cases.

The region’s public health unit recorded 437 cases of Chlamydia, 103 cases of Gonorrhoea and 10 cases of Syphilis since the beginning of the year.

Stop The Rise Of STIs, a Queensland Government initiative, was launched three years ago as a preventative measure to combat the outbreak of STIs in the community.

Their website has a comprehensive list of all the diseases and infections currently being shared within the state, as well as the measures that can be taken to assure the spread is stopped.

Doctors Urging Central Queenslanders To Get Tested For STIs

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.