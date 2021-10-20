Central Queensland To Benefit From Train Infrastructure Investment

A large investment into train infrastructure announced by the Palaszczuk Government is set to benefit Central Queensland jobs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the regional area plays a key role in the supply-chain of the train manufacturing industry, and the $7.1million boost will help build 65 trains in Maryborough.

The industry boost is set to create up to 3000 new jobs throughout the state, the Premier says.

"We’re investing in manufacturing to create jobs in regional Queensland," the Premier said.

"At the election, we pledged $600 million to build 20 new trains in Maryborough with an option for a further 45. It’s now clear we’ll need a full complement of trains to cater for growth in years to come.