Central Queensland To Benefit From Train Infrastructure Investment
Premier announces rail boost
A large investment into train infrastructure announced by the Palaszczuk Government is set to benefit Central Queensland jobs.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the regional area plays a key role in the supply-chain of the train manufacturing industry, and the $7.1million boost will help build 65 trains in Maryborough.
The industry boost is set to create up to 3000 new jobs throughout the state, the Premier says.
"We’re investing in manufacturing to create jobs in regional Queensland," the Premier said.
"At the election, we pledged $600 million to build 20 new trains in Maryborough with an option for a further 45. It’s now clear we’ll need a full complement of trains to cater for growth in years to come.
"I want Queensland to benefit from this $7.1 billion investment. That means jobs for workers throughout our state."
Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the boost will help support infrastructure growth for the entirety of Central Queensland.
"Central Queensland has a proud rail history dating back to the 1800’s, and the Palaszczuk Government is committed to continuing the region’s legacy," Mr O’Rourke said.
"The industry can come to Central Queensland with confidence, knowing the Palaszczuk Government is committed to keeping rail manufacturing and supply local."
Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.