CEO Confirms CQ Mine Death

"It is with great sadness that Middlemount Coal regrets to advise of the loss of one of its valuable team

members in a mine site. The details of the incident are now the subject of a full investigation to which Middlemount Coal will offer its full cooperation. We are working closely with emergency services and relevant authorities on this incident. Operations at Middlemount Mine have been suspended until further notice. The welfare of the family of the deceased and the safety of our people are our highest priorities. We extend our deepest sympathies to family and friends at this time and we have offered the company's full support to them to deal with their devastating loss. We are deeply saddened by this news."