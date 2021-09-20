The President of CFMEU Queensland has slammed the management at the Gregory Crinum mine site after a fatal accident last week.

It comes after reports that workers at the mine were asked to return to the site before Graham Dawson’s body had been recovered.

CFMEU President slams disgusting work conditions at Gregory Crinum Mine

CFMEU President Steve Smyth is furious that workers in the open-cut section at Lillyvale were given a choice to work or take annual leave from the disaster.

“Just to say to a worker you make your mind up, and if you don’t want to do something you can take annual leave, I would’ve quit. I was disgusted by it to be honest, and they can play it down as much as they want, they’ve disrespected their own workforce, they should’ve said you’re not coming to work.”

The underground coal mine at Lillyvale, north of Emerald collapsed last week after a section of the wall and ceiling fell.

The 62-year-old’s body was recovered from the site on Saturday during a delicate operation that occurred three days after the fatal incident.

