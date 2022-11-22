CFMEU Protestors Disrupt Coalition's Fed Square Redevelopment Announcement

CFMEU members stormed a Liberal press conference on Tuesday, banging on windows and chanting, “hands off our jobs".

The mob of CFMEU protestors, stood yelling through a window at Liberal leader Matthew Guy, trying to disrupt the press conference.

But after a week of parlaying party politics and defending the embarrassing behaviour of Coalition members, Guy was not in the mood to be intimidated.

Instead, the Opposition leader continued to plug the Coalitions credentials as a legitimate alternative to Dan Andrews and the Labor party.

Guy announced that the Coalition, if elected on Saturday will develop Federation Square from “wasteland into parkland”, creating an open and public space over the existing rail yards east of Flinders Street.

Pitched as a public events space, the $5m feasibility study to reinvent the three-hectare area to connect Flinders St with the Yarra River, is the latest move by the Coalition to win back those Melbourne seats Labor took off the Liberals in 2018.

“Exploring options to unlock three hectares of open, green space in the heart of our CBD is a real solution to boost liveability and vibrancy to Melbourne’s city centre.

“Federation Square East for 20 years has remained a wasteland," Guy said.

“It’s time to turn that wasteland into parkland.” - Victorian Liberal Leader Matthew Guy

The pledge to green Melbourne's iconic Fed Square, aligns with Guy’s push towards more moderate legislation, including a 50% emissions reduction target by 2030.

