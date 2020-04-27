CHA CHING In Moranbah!!!

It’s likely a Moranbah resident or visitor has woken up this morning and gone about their day as normal without checking their Saturday Gold Lotto ticket and discovering they’re almost $2 million richer.



The Central Queensland player held one of the five division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4045 on Saturday 25 April 2020. Each division one winning entry takes home a prize of $1,982,910.00.



The ticket is unregistered, so officials from the Lott have no way of contacting the winner and have to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.



The winning entry was purchased at Coalfields News, Moranbah Fair Shopping Centre, St Francis Drive, Moranbah.



Coalfields News owner Janine King said she was thrilled to have sold another division one winning entry.



“It was only six weeks ago that we sold the $15 million winning Oz Lotto ticket at our other store,” she explained.



“It’s absolutely incredible to do it all again and in such a short amount of time.



“Everyone is going through a bit of a hard time at the moment, so these wins really bring some positivity and excitement into the community.



“We really hope we find our winner soon!”



The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner and unite them with their prize.



“Someone in Moranbah could have gone to work this morning with no idea they’ve woken up almost $2 million richer,” she said.



“Just imagine planning all the ways you could enjoy that prize!



“Make sure you check your wallet, handbag, fridge door, or anywhere else you may have stored your tickets. Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of places.



“If you discover you’re holding the winning ticket, hold on tight to it and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so we can start the prize claim process!



“While we wait for our winner to come forward, it’s a great reminder to players to register their tickets to a Winners Circle card so we can call them directly if they win a major prize.”



In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4045 on Saturday 25 April 2020 were 17, 15, 34, 23, 38 and 3, while the supplementary numbers were 31 and 18.



Across Australia, there were five division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4045 – three from Queensland and one each from Victoria and South Australia.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 310 so far this financial year, including 81 won by Golden Casket customers.



Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 289 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $333.41 million.





