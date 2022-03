Cowboy’s co-captain Chad Townsend has shared what went down during that serious heart-to-heart we saw him having with halfback and young gun Tom Deardon on Saturday.

Townsend told Rush Hour's A.B and Elliott what was said and what NQ are going to tackle next to crack the top four.

Take a listen:

Cowboys Co-captain Chad Townsend joins the Rush Hour QLD with A.B & Elliott every Monday to recap the games.