Chadd Sayers Hits Back After Tex Walker Sledged Him On Twitter In The Lead Up To The Bushfire T20

South Australian bowler Chadd Sayers has hit back at Twitter sledging from Tex Walker on the Rush Hour in the lead up to the Bushfire Charity T20.

LISTEN HERE:

Some Twitter banter set the scene, with Tex firing the first shot and Sayers hitting back:

Sayers also had his say on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars today.

“I think he’s just scared of being embarrassed on the day, so he’s starting to sledge early,” he said.

“I’ve seen his golf swing at Glenelg, and if it’s anything like his cricket swing, it’s gonna be laughable.

“So I’m looking forward to him walking out with the helmet on.”

Sayers says he might have to come off the long run.

“I might not be the quickest bloke, but I get my bouncers on target!”

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!