"Challenging From Day One": Anthony Seibold Admits To Struggling At The Broncos

Former Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold had been at Red Hill for just 21 months before he quit, telling media this morning that his resignation was effective immediately.

But speaking to Triple M's Kennedy Molloy hours after the announcement that brought him "clarity", Seibold has admitted that he found the move to Brisbane a struggle, right from the get-go.

While Seibold touted family as the main reason for his decision to leave Brisbane, he told Mick Molloy and Jane Kennedy that the social media furore he has become entangled in definitely contributed.

The 45-year-old revealed this afternoon that he would be pursuing a criminal conviction for those involved in spreading "disgusting" rumours about him online, saying that the investigation has already uncovered "a lot of intel".

So what's next for Seibold? A cowboy hat - although it has nothing to do with a move to Townsville.

