Champions, Nat's What I Reckon Is Dropping A Cookbook Just Before Christmas!

Guess what, champions?! The iso cooking champ himself, Nat's What I Reckon, is giving us a Christmas gift early, he's launching a cookbook!

The cookbook is titled, Un-cook Yourself - A Ratbag's Rules For Life. Brilliant. So what can we expect? Get ya mittens across recipes, comics and reviews - Nat's style.

He describes it himself as "an unhelpful self help book. It's a good time in a book" - sign us up!

Here's the official description:

Nat’s What I Reckon was the tattooed lockdown saviour we didn’t know we needed, rescuing us from packet food, jar sauce and total boredom with his hilarious viral recipe videos that got us cooking at home like champions again.



Now that we’ve cooked our way out of lockdown and are wondering what the hell to do next, our favourite ratbag is back – and he’s ready to teach us more about life in this thoroughly unhelpful (but maybe actually kinda helpful?) self-help guide.



Nat’s already shown us that jar sauce can get f*cked. But what else is sh*t – and what’s actually not sh*t? Is it all as bad as we feel like it is most of the time?



No part of our weird world and strange behaviour is spared as our long-haired guru tells us what he reckons about it all – and amps up the flavour with some eye-watering stories from his early years before a sweary video about pasta sauce shot him to global fame.



With Nat’s nine no-nonsense rules, you’ll be on the road to being a better d*ckhead faster than you can say ‘quarantine spirit risotto with parzley on top’. And if you screw it up: it doesn’t bloody Parramatta, champ.

Check out the announcement here:

You can pre-order the book here. It's up for grabs from December 1, 2020.

