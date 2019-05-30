Change Of Speed Limit For Haughton River Floodplain Upgrade

Speed conditions on the Bruce Highway south of Townsville have been adjusted from 100 to 80 to make way for the Haughton River Floodplain upgrade, so lift your leadfoot.
A total of 13.5km of upgraded highway is on the to-do list for the construction project which will work to improve the current flooding situation.
Also on the to-do list is:
- replace the Horseshoe Lagoon, Pink Lily and Haughton River bridges with new, wider, higher-level bridges
- build new crossings of Healey’s Lagoon and the Reed Beds curve
- upgrade 13.5km of the Bruce Highway (on approach to, and between the bridges), in some areas on a new alignment
- construct 2 highway overpasses of open-level cane tramway crossings, removing interactions between highway and cane traffic
- upgrade rural intersections within the project area to improve safety
- install wide centre line treatments (similar to other, recent Bruce Highway projects) to increase the distance between oncoming lanes of traffic and reduce the risk of head-on collisions.
The Haughton River Floodplain Upgrade project is being funded and delivered as part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.
The $514.3 million project funding includes $411.4 million committed by the Australian Government and $102.9 million from the Queensland Government.
