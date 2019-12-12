Change The Course Of A Child's Life This Christmas With The Smith Family

Triple M are proud to support The Smith Family as we try to change the course of a child's life this Christmas. Listen out for our '12 Days Of Christmas' on air vignettes starting today and running until Christmas Day.

There are 1.1 million children in Australia living in poverty. You can help them this Christmas by:

Making a donation to help a child keep up at school through providing vital learning support, such as reading programs, after-school Learning Clubs, and mentoring.

Purchasing a toy or book through The Smith Family’s online charity gift shop for a child in need and/or donating a new toy or book.

Sponsoring a child to help them with their education over the long term.

Volunteering your time, skills and energy to support The Smith Family’s work.

Making a donation at your local Officeworks store.

With generous support from the public, The Smith Family aims to raise $4.2 million nationally through its Christmas Appeal, which will provide more than 10,000 children in 2020 with essential learning support and mentoring programs to help them catch up, and keep up, at school.

Along with donations to its Christmas Appeal, the organisation is also calling on the community to donate new toys and books for 27,000 children it supports, which will be delivered with the help of hundreds of volunteers on December 15th, in the lead-up to Christmas.

Research shows The Smith Family’s wrap-around out-of-school learning support for disadvantaged children increases the likelihood of them finishing Year 12. Their work works - which is why we're proud to support The Smith Family and ask you to help too.

For more information, go to thesmithfamily.com.au/sharechristmas or call 1800 024 069.