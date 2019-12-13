Change The Course Of A Child's Life This Christmas With The Smith Family

Mix 94.5 is proud to support The Smith Family as we try to change the course of a child's life this Christmas. Listen out for our '12 Days of Christmas' on air vignettes starting today and running until Christmas Day.

There are 1.1 million young Australians living in poverty. You can help this Christmas by:

Making a donation to help a child keep up at schoolby providing vital learning support, such as reading programs, after-school Learning Clubs, and mentoring.

Sponsoring a child to help them with their education over the long term.

Volunteering your time, skills and energy to support The Smith Family’s work.

With generous support from the public, The Smith Family aims to raise $4.3 million nationally through its Christmas Appeal, which will provide more than 10,000 children in 2020 with essential learning support and mentoring programs to help them catch up, and keep up, at school.

Research shows The Smith Family’s wrap-around out-of-school learning support for disadvantaged children increases the likelihood of them finishing Year 12.

Their work works - which is why we're proud to support The Smith Family and ask you to help too.

For more information or to make a donation, go to thesmithfamily.com.au or call 1800 024 069.