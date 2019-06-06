Changed Traffic conditions in CBD Bendigo

CITY TO UNDERTAKE TRAM TRACK WORKS IN PALL MALL

The City of Greater Bendigo will replace a section of the tram track and undertake some drainage work along Pall Mall at the intersection of Williamson Street and Pall Mall commencing Monday June 17 until Friday 28 June.

City of Greater Bendigo Manager Engineering Brett Martini said Bendigo Tramways is an important asset for residents and visitors to Greater Bendigo and the work is helping us to preserve one of our most important heritage attractions.

“The City has appointed a contractor specialising in tram track repairs to undertake the work which will also involve the removal, cleaning and replacement of the historic blue stone blocks in the centre of Pall Mall,” Mr Martini said.

“Throughout the works period only one lane will be available in each direction along Pall Mall between the Alexandra Fountain and Mundy Street.

“Left hand turns will be permitted into and out of Williamson Street, but right hand turns will not be allowed.

“No parking other than a section of Sidney Myer Place will be affected and traffic will be limited to 40kph.

“The Williamson Street traffic lights will continue to operate and pedestrians will still be able to cross Pall Mall near the Shamrock Hotel and Bendigo Visitor Information Centre.

“Considerable planning has gone into this project to make sure any inconvenience is kept to a minimum and traffic operates safely during the works.

“The City asks motorists and pedestrians to observe signage around the works area and apologises for any inconvenience the work may cause.”

More details: Ros Manning 5434 6114