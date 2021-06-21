Changes In Astra Zeneca Administration Increases Reluctancy For Second Doses

Medical officials are urging all Australians fearing the Covid Vaccine to get the jab as soon as eligible.

The Covid cluster in Sydney’s eastern suburbs has grown by two cases, taking the total to 11 as of today Monday, June 21.

Only one new case in Victoria has been recorded today, and the positive case has been quarantining throughout the whole infectious period.

Meanwhile, South Australia's borders to Melbourne are still shut off.

National Cabinet held an emergency meeting earlier today about the age limit increase for Astra Zeneca's Covid vaccine from 50 to 60.

The change has now caused confusion and prompted fears that the vaccination rates could fall.

Covid-19 Taskforce Lieutenant General John Frewen attempts to remind everyone that the consequences of the virus a far greater than any side effect of the vaccine.

“You should have faith in the vaccine.. and if you are eligible to make a booking, please do make a booking”, he said.

Covid 19 Vaccination Updates:

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly repeated the call for all Australians to get their second Astra Zeneca shot, after having the first one.

Kelly said, “If you’ve had the first Astra Zeneca vaccine at any age, don’t cancel your second vaccine. You need to have that second vaccine to get the full protection from the Astra Zeneca”.

He reminded people getting their second dose of the vaccine to ensure they are getting the same one,

"You need to match, don't mix”.

Across Australia, over 6.5 million vaccine doses have been administrated, including 1.2 million just in the past week.

