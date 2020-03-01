Changes to 40 kay school zones come into effect from today!

Today is the day, we'll see changes to school speed zones in and around Cairns.

The changes, which have been approved by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, will see a reduction of times to the 40km/h speed zones at all schools in Cairns Local Government Area.

All schools – with exception of Our Lady Help of Christians School, Cairns West State School and Parramatta State School – will have a designated 1.5 hour speed zone in the morning (7.30am to 9am) and a one hour zone in the afternoon (2.30pm to 3.30pm).

At Our Lady Help of Christians School, Cairns West State School and Parramatta State School, the 40km/h school speed zones will be for 1.5 hours in the morning (7.30am to 9am) and afternoon (2pm-3.30pm).

Seven schools objected to the proposed changes. Concerns raised by four of those schools were resolved; with alternative afternoon speed zones applied to the remaining three schools to address safety concerns.